Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wal Mart Stores : Walmart to Participate in the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Future of The Consumer Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 26, 2019 - Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Future of The Consumer Conference on Tuesday, April 2. A fireside chat with Janey Whiteside, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief customer officer, will be webcast live through the 'Events' link at www.stock.walmart.com. The session will begin at approximately 12:10 p.m. EDT. A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company's website.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 20:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
04:30pWAL MART STORES : Walmart to Participate in the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Fut..
PU
03:04pGeneral Electric in $49 million settlement over Petters fraud
RE
09:03aATTENTION ENTREPRENEURS : Walmart Is Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Open Ca..
BU
03/25WAL MART STORES : S&P 500 Q4 2018 Buybacks Set 4th Consecutive Quarterly Record ..
PR
03/25WAL MART STORES : Walmart to participate in the Evercore ISI 8th Annual Retail S..
BU
03/22J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's-Asda store disposal plan falls short of watchdog's dem..
RE
03/22TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Delivering on Demand; Trucking's Labor Peace; Downshi..
DJ
03/22J SAINSBURY : Asda Propose Sale of Up to 150 Stores to Allay Competition Concern..
DJ
03/21WAL MART STORES : Pinterest Pins Tech Hopes on Walmart Technology Chief
DJ
03/21WAL MART STORES : Pinterest Hires Former Walmart Executive
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 529 B
EBIT 2020 21 588 M
Net income 2020 13 592 M
Debt 2020 45 688 M
Yield 2020 2,18%
P/E ratio 2020 20,76
P/E ratio 2021 19,65
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capitalization 285 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES5.39%285 209
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC10.56%31 641
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 471
CARREFOUR10.36%14 689
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-8.43%13 345
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-79.01%13 237
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.