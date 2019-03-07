Wal Mart Stores : Walmart to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 12 at noon EDT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. A transcript of this session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

