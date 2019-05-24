Log in
WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
Wal Mart Stores : Walmart to participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/24/2019

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in Bernstein’s 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 30. A discussion with Brett Biggs, Walmart executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. The session will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. EDT. A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and e-commerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 527 B
EBIT 2020 21 671 M
Net income 2020 14 269 M
Debt 2020 47 849 M
Yield 2020 2,10%
P/E ratio 2020 20,16
P/E ratio 2021 20,19
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capitalization 292 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES9.35%292 045
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC26.30%35 910
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 247
CARREFOUR13.08%14 882
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD27.45%13 891
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-79.01%13 293
