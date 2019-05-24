Wal Mart Stores : Walmart to participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in Bernstein’s 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 30. A discussion with Brett Biggs, Walmart executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. The session will begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. EDT. A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and e-commerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

