Wal Mart Stores : Walmart to participate in dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Tuesday, June 11. A discussion with Richard Mayfield, Walmart International executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. The session will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. EDT). A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

