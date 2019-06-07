Wal Mart Stores : Walmart to participate in dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in dbAccess Global Consumer
Conference in Paris on Tuesday, June 11. A discussion with Richard
Mayfield, Walmart International executive vice president and chief
financial officer, will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com.
The session will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m.
EDT). A transcript will be available after the event and will be
archived on the company’s website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005084/en/