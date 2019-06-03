Wal Mart Stores : Walmart to webcast its question and answer session with the investment community on June 7

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will hold its annual Associate and Shareholder
meeting on Friday, June 7. Following this meeting, the company will host
a Question and Answer session with the investment community. The session
will be led by Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon and will begin at
approximately 12:15 p.m. CDT. To access the live webcast of this event,
use the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com.
A transcript will be available after the event and will be archived on
the company’s website.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better -
anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online and through their mobile
devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our
more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and e-commerce
websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart
employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a
leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment
opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by
visiting http://corporate.walmart.com,
on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart
and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.
