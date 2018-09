"The immediate impact will be to raise prices on consumers and tax American business and manufacturers," Walmart said, according to the CNN Money report. https://cnnmon.ie/2xBmU7S

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would impose 10 percent U.S. tariffs on about $200 billion (151 billion pounds) worth of Chinese imports.

Walmart was not immediately available to comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru)