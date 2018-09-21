Log in
WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Wal Mart Stores : Walmart warns Trump tariffs may force price hikes - letter

09/21/2018 | 04:09am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Walmart store in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said that it may hike prices of products if the Trump administration imposes a tariff on Chinese imports, according to a letter the company wrote to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer two weeks ago and seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The letter comes days after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, in its letter said the tariff would impact prices of everything from food products to beverages and personal care items.

Walmart confirmed it sent the letter and in a statement to Reuters urged the two countries to find solutions.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this week, Trump escalated his trade war with China by imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion (£151 billion) worth of Chinese imports, including consumer products like gas grills, luggage and travel bags, mattresses and helmets.

"As the largest retailer in the United States and a major buyer of U.S. manufactured goods, we are very concerned about the impacts these tariffs would have on our business, our customers, our suppliers and the U.S. economy as a whole," Walmart wrote in its letter to Lighthizer.

In its list of consumer products that could be affected by these tariffs, Walmart included gas grills, bicycles, Christmas lights and bicycles.

CNN Money reported the news first, citing Walmart's letter.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 968 M
Net income 2019 9 608 M
Debt 2019 48 896 M
Yield 2019 2,20%
P/E ratio 2019 26,79
P/E ratio 2020 19,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 279 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-3.55%278 933
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC1.52%28 767
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%19 835
CARREFOUR-6.74%15 512
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD28.55%13 070
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD41.11%12 488
