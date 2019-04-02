Wal Mart Stores : Want Walmart to Help You Grocery Shop? With Our New Voice Capabilities, Just Say the Word

April 2, 2019

By Tom Ward, senior vice president, Digital Operations, Walmart U.S.

Customers love our Grocery Pickup and Delivery options. These services make life easier and help customers get back to the things they like doing the most.

What if we could make it even easier?

We continue to innovate for the future and look to technology to make great services even better in the future. Introducing: Walmart Voice Order.

With the new voice ordering capabilities we're building across platforms with partners like Google, we're helping customers simply say the word to have Walmart help them shop … literally.

Beginning this month, customers can say, 'Hey Google, talk to Walmart ' and the Google Assistant will add items directly to their Walmart Grocery cart. Best of all, customers can be extra confident that we can quickly and accurately identify the items they are asking for with the help of information from their prior purchases with us. The more you use it, the better we'll get.

For example, if a customer says 'add milk to my cart,' we'll make sure to add the specific milk the customer buys regularly. Instead of saying '1 gallon of 1% Great Value organic milk,' they'll simply say one word: 'milk.'

And since the Assistant is now available on more than a billion devices, including Smart Displays like Google Home Hub, Android phones, iPhones, watches and more, customers can manage their shopping carts while they're at home or on the go.

We know when using voice technology, customers like to add items to their cart one at a time over a few days - not complete their shopping for the week all at once. So, this capability aligns with the way customers shop.

It's cross-platform, which means customers can use any device utilizing Google Assistant, and allows for items to go directly to a customer's shopping cart, making this capability one of a kind. We're kicking off the work with Google, adding others to the mix as time goes on.

Over the next few weeks, the service will roll to more and more customers. We can't wait to hear what they think about it and how it's making shopping easier for them.