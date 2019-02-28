Log in
Walmart Inc. : to present at both the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

0
02/28/2019 | 04:51pm EST

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5 at 9:50 a.m. EST. Greg Foran, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S. will participate at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 6 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Both sessions will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. Transcripts of these sessions will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 529 B
EBIT 2020 21 554 M
Net income 2020 13 626 M
Debt 2020 45 688 M
Yield 2020 2,18%
P/E ratio 2020 20,73
P/E ratio 2021 19,67
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capitalization 285 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES5.95%285 035
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC10.50%32 237
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 516
CARREFOUR17.74%15 760
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-76.28%14 862
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-9.74%12 715
