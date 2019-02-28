Walmart Inc. : to present at both the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Brett Biggs, executive
vice president and chief financial officer, will participate at the
Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5 at
9:50 a.m. EST. Greg Foran, president and chief executive officer of
Walmart U.S. will participate at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail
Conference on Wednesday, March 6 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Both sessions will
be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com.
Transcripts of these sessions will be made available and archived on the
company’s website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006029/en/