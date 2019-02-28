Walmart Inc. : to present at both the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5 at 9:50 a.m. EST. Greg Foran, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S. will participate at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 6 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Both sessions will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. Transcripts of these sessions will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006029/en/