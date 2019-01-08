Log in
Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Walmart Working With Udelv to Test Grocery Delivery in Self-Driving Vehicles -- Update

01/08/2019 | 02:51pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.78% 1659.32 Delayed Quote.4.89%
KROGER 1.40% 28.325 Delayed Quote.0.58%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.42% 69.98 Delayed Quote.0.51%
WAL-MART STORES 1.05% 95.6 Delayed Quote.0.31%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 514 B
EBIT 2019 21 983 M
Net income 2019 6 885 M
Debt 2019 45 576 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 40,44
P/E ratio 2020 20,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 275 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES0.31%274 663
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-0.72%29 337
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 576
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-2.70%15 509
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-2.21%14 003
CARREFOUR2.52%13 809
