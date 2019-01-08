Walmart Working With Udelv to Test Grocery Delivery in Self-Driving Vehicles -- Update

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Wal-Mart Stores
WMT
WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time Cboe BZX -
01/08 03:10:36 pm
95.63
USD
+1.15%
06:22a
Christmas sales growth slows at Morrisons as discounters thrive
RE
04:03a
Aldi UK's premium ranges drive Christmas sales growth
RE
01/07
Activist Starboard seeks Dollar Tree board changes, disposal
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
Walmart Working With Udelv to Test Grocery Delivery in Self-Driving Vehicles -- Update
0
01/08/2019 | 02:51pm EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
AMAZON.COM
1.78%
1659.32
4.89%
KROGER
1.40%
28.325
0.58%
TARGET CORPORATION
0.42%
69.98
0.51%
WAL-MART STORES
1.05%
95.6
0.31%
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
02:51p
Walmart Working With Udelv to Test Grocery Delivery in Self-Driving Vehicles ..
DJ
02:25p
WAL MART STORES
: Walmart Working With Udelv to Test Grocery Delivery in Self-Dr..
DJ
01:54p
Sears agrees to consider revised Lampert bid
RE
01:39p
WAL MART STORES
: Custom Autonomous Cargo Vans to Deliver Groceries in Walmart's..
PU
06:22a
Christmas sales growth slows at Morrisons as discounters thrive
RE
04:18a
British Supermarkets Saw off Online Challenge Over Christmas -Kantar
DJ
04:03a
Aldi UK's premium ranges drive Christmas sales growth
RE
03:39a
UK's big supermarket chains lose ground to discounters - Nielsen
RE
03:20a
Asda the best Christmas performer of UK's big four grocers - Kantar Worldpane..
RE
01/07
Activist Starboard seeks Dollar Tree board changes, disposal
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019
514 B
EBIT 2019
21 983 M
Net income 2019
6 885 M
Debt 2019
45 576 M
Yield 2019
2,21%
P/E ratio 2019
40,44
P/E ratio 2020
20,11
EV / Sales 2019
0,62x
EV / Sales 2020
0,60x
Capitalization
275 B
More Financials
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
33
Average target price
106 $
Spread / Average Target
12%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
C. Douglas McMillon
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner
Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson
Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES
0.31%
274 663
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC
-0.72%
29 337
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
--.--%
21 576
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD
-2.70%
15 509
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD
-2.21%
14 003
CARREFOUR
2.52%
13 809
More Results
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Our View
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact us
Advertisement
Legal information
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave