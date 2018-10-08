Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES (WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Walmart partners with MGM to boost video-on-demand service Vudu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 06:36pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Walmart is seen outside of a new Walmart Store in San Salvador

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Monday it will partner with U.S. movie studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer to create content for its Vudu video-on-demand service, which the retailer bought eight years ago.

Walmart has been trying to prop up Vudu's monthly viewership that remains well below that of competitors like Netflix Inc and Hulu LLC, which is controlled by Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Media outlets have reported that Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart was looking to launch a subscription streaming video service to rival Netflix and make a foray into producing television shows to attract customers.

But company sources have told Reuters that Walmart is not planning such a move and the company does not intend to spend billions of dollars on producing or acquiring exclusive content as of now. The retailer continues, however, to look at options to boost its video-on-demand business and offer programs that target customers who live outside of big cities.

Walmart and MGM will make the announcement at the NewFronts conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday and unveil the name of the first production under the partnership, which Walmart will license from MGM.

"Under this partnership, MGM will create exclusive content based on their extensive library of iconic IP (intellectual property), and that content will premiere exclusively on the Vudu platform," Walmart spokesman Justin Rushing told Reuters.

The focus will be on family-friendly content that Walmart customers prefer, Rushing said.

These shows will be exclusively licensed for a period of time to Vudu for North America, and available on Vudu's free, ad-supported service Movies On Us. Vudu will also commission and license original shows from other sources.

The first MGM-produced short-form original series for Vudu is likely to debut in the first quarter of 2019 on Movies On Us.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Licensing content is a cost-effective strategy at a time when producing original content has become costly. As of July, Netflix said it was spending $8 billion a year on original and acquired content. Amazon.com Inc programming budget for Prime Video was more than $4 billion, while U.S. broadcaster HBO, owned by AT&T Inc, said it will spend $2.7 billion this year.

Walmart also plans to roll out a new video ad format for Movies On Us, which will allow viewers to make purchases from Walmart.com.

Walmart acquired Vudu in 2010 to safeguard against declining in-store sales of DVDs. Walmart bet customers would continue to buy and rent movies and move their titles to a digital library, which Vudu would create and maintain for viewers.

But the video site has not posed a significant challenge to rivals that dominate the segment even though it is preloaded or can be downloaded to millions of smart televisions and video-game consoles.

Vudu offers 150,000 titles to buy or rent, while its free, ad-supported streaming service, called Movies On Us, includes 5,000 movies and TV shows.

There are currently more than 200 video services that bypass cable providers and stream content directly to a TV, laptop, phone or game console. That is up from 68 services five years ago, according to market researcher Parks Associates.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Nandita Bose
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -2.31% 1848.1 Delayed Quote.61.58%
AT&T 0.15% 34.045 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
COMCAST CORPORATION 1.10% 34.945 Delayed Quote.-13.71%
NETFLIX -2.56% 342.67 Delayed Quote.83.03%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -1.05% 45.625 Delayed Quote.33.54%
WAL-MART STORES 1.20% 94.445 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.20% 115 Delayed Quote.6.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
06:56pWAL MART STORES : Walmart's Vudu Teams With MGM on Original Programming -Variety
DJ
06:36pWalmart partners with MGM to boost video-on-demand service Vudu
RE
04:07pCHICKENS AND EGGS : Retailer Carrefour adopts blockchain to track fresh produce
RE
02:10pWalmart partners with MGM to boost video-on-demand service Vudu
RE
01:45pChickens and eggs - Retailer Carrefour adopts blockchain to track fresh produ..
RE
10/05Bed Bath & Beyond Is Missing Out on the Retail Rally -- WSJ
DJ
10/05Costco Rides Robust Consumer Spending -- WSJ
DJ
10/04WAL MART STORES : Mart de Mexico Sales Rose in September
DJ
10/04WAL MART STORES : You’ll Never Believe Who’s Scrubbing the Floors at..
PU
10/04Bed Bath & Beyond Is Missing Out on Retail Rally
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:01aBrazil Stocks Up Post-'Tropical Trump' 1st Round Election Win (Wall Street Br.. 
08:35aGame planning the toy holiday season 
06:46aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Brazil Assets Jump As Bolsonaro Takes Lead 
05:03aWalmart to boost video-on-demand service Vudu 
10/07Sand In My Shoes - August (Yes, August) Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 515 B
EBIT 2019 21 949 M
Net income 2019 9 608 M
Debt 2019 48 896 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 26,30
P/E ratio 2020 19,03
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 273 B
Chart WAL-MART STORES
Duration : Period :
Wal-Mart Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAL-MART STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy King Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAL-MART STORES-5.51%273 280
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-5.24%27 120
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%19 332
CARREFOUR-13.05%14 265
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD61.03%14 231
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD15.97%12 377
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.