Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wal-Mart Stores    WMT

WAL-MART STORES

(WMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walmart's Food Delivery Challenges : Patchwork of Drivers, Tolls, Crowded Aisles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 05:35am EDT

By WSJ City

Walmart was caught off guard after it began offering to deliver fresh groceries from a store in North Bergen, N.J., earlier this month, only to find orders flooding in from across the Hudson River.

KEY FACTS 

   -- Drivers from DoorDash balked at paying the usual $15 toll to cross into 
      Manhattan, store workers said. 
 
   -- One driver was offered $11 to make the trip. Some orders were never 
      filled. 
 
   -- "We never would have gone in with the intention that this would work with 
      $11," said a Walmart spokesperson. 
 
   -- "We offered additional incentive to drivers to finish the orders that 
      came in," she said. 
 
   -- The spokesperson said the company then stopped offering deliveries to 
      Manhattan after a few days.

Why This Matters

The mistake shows the hurdles Walmart and other large grocers face as they race to expand fresh-food delivery and gain an edge in one of the fastest-growing e-commerce segments.

Despite Walmart's resources and more than 1.5m US workers, it mainly relies on a patchwork of independent companies to expand its delivery services as quickly, broadly and cheaply as possible. For drivers at those delivery firms, the economics of shuttling Walmart's and other grocers' orders don't always make sense.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAL-MART STORES
05:35aWALMART'S FOOD DELIVERY CHALLENGES : Patchwork of Drivers, Tolls, Crowded Aisles
DJ
03/14Higher store investments to hit Dollar General profit, shares fall 10 pct
RE
03/14WAL MART STORES : Walmart Turns to Food Delivery to Fend Off Amazon
DJ
03/14WAL-MART STORES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/13Rite Aid To Replace Three Top Executives -- WSJ
DJ
03/12Rite Aid CEO to Leave in Shake-Up; Company to Shed 400 Corporate Jobs
DJ
03/12WAL MART STORES : Do you speak data? Retailers and the data literacy opportunity
AQ
03/11WAL MART STORES : Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Announce a Commitment of $5..
AQ
03/09WAL MART STORES : Britain's Asda supermarkets to stop selling single kitchen kni..
RE
03/08WAL MART STORES : Walmart Associates in California Earn $11.4 Million in Cash Bo..
BU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.