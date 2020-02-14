Log in
WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

(WALG)
Walcom : Company Update

02/14/2020 | 06:16am EST
Regulatory Story
Company Update
Released 11:09 14-Feb-2020

Company Update

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').

14 February 2020

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
('Walcom' or 'the Company')

Company Update

The Board of Walcom provides an update on its working capital position.

As previously announced, Mr Chi, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has indicated that he intends to provide a loan of HK$1,230,000 to Walcom Bio-Chemicals Industrial Limited, Walcom's wholly owned subsidiary. Mr Chi has confirmed to the Company that it is still his intention to provide the loan in full, but that arranging the funding has taken longer than he anticipated. It is his intention to provide the loan during the week commencing 17 February 2020.

At present and in the absence of the loan from Mr Chi, the Company currently has adequate working capital to meet its liabilities as they fall due until [Friday 21 February 2020]. The Company is taking what action it can to extend this period, including discussing more favourable trade terms with its customers and suppliers. However, whilst the Company is hopeful that it will secure the necessary funding from Mr Chi, in the event that it is unable to address the working capital shortfall, it is likely that the Company will be unable to continue its operations and may be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer)
Jessie Chan (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) 		+852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and broker)
David Hart / Asha Chotai 		+44 20 3328 5656

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Company Update - RNS

Disclaimer

Walcom Group Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 11:14:10 UTC
