Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Walcom Group Limited    WALG   VGG574851074

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

(WALG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/12 12:35:26 pm
0.375 GBp   --.--%
03:01aWALCOM : Proposed Disposal of Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Company
PR
02/28WALCOM : Death of Non-Executive Director
PR
02/27WALCOM : Trading update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walcom : Proposed Disposal of Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 03:01am EDT

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR")

13 March 2019

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
(“Walcom” or “the Company”)

Proposed Disposal of Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Company Limited

Walcom announces it is in negotiations regarding the proposed disposal of its entire interest in its subsidiary Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Company Limited (“Walcom Thailand”), to the General Manager of, and 40 per cent. shareholder in, Walcom Thailand (the “Proposed Disposal”). Walcom currently owns 55,000 shares in Walcom Thailand, representing 55 per cent. of Walcom Thailand’s issued share capital.

As announced previously, Walcom’s working capital position remains severely constrained.  The board of the Company now believes that without further action, the Company may not be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due by the middle of April 2019.  The directors of Walcom therefore believe that the Proposed Disposal is a necessary action to ease the Company’s immediate short-term working capital position.  If the Proposed Disposal is completed, it is expected that the net proceeds of the disposal will be received prior to the middle of April 2019.

The Company continues to consider all other possible options to improve the Company’s working position.

The Proposed Disposal will be subject, inter alia, to the entering into and completion of a share purchase agreement. As such, there is no certainty that the Proposed Disposal will proceed nor any certainty regarding the terms on which it would proceed.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer)
Albert Wong (Chief Financial Officer)		 +852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited
David Hart / Asha Chotai		 +44 20 3328 5656

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
03:01aWALCOM : Proposed Disposal of Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Company
PR
02/28WALCOM : Death of Non-Executive Director
PR
02/27WALCOM : Trading update
PR
2018WALCOM : Board Change
PR
2018WALCOM : Further re Customer Payment and Trading Update
PR
2018WALCOM : Receipt of further customer payments
PR
2018WALCOM : Half-year Report
PR
2018WALCOM : Congratulations to Shanghai Walcom Successfully passed the inspection o..
PU
2018WALCOM : Receipt of initial customer payment
PR
2018WALCOM : Further re Customer payment
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.