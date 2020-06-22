Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Walcom Group Limited    WALG   VGG574851074

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

(WALG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/22 03:00:00 am
0.2 GBX   --.--%
03:18aWALCOM : update
PR
06/15WALCOM : Trading Update
PR
06/05WALCOM : Update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walcom : update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:18am EDT

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

22 June 2020

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
(“Walcom” or “the Company”)

Company update

The Board of Walcom provides an update on the Company’s current working capital position.

Mr Francis Chi, Chief Executive of the Company, has reiterated his intention to provide the proposed loan of HK$1,230,000 (the “Director Loan”) to the Company to assist with its working capital position.  There can be no certainty as to the provision or the timing of the proposed Director Loan.

Further to the announcement on 15 June 2020, the Company has made further changes to its payment plan with its bank, pursuant to which the Company made a loan repayment of RMB50,000 on 19 June 2020. As previously announced, the Company will make six repayments of RMB50,000 on a monthly basis commencing in July 2020. Under the revised payment plan, the Company will also make a final loan repayment of RMB150,000 to the bank in December 2020.

Based on Walcom’s current cash flow projections, the Company will be able to continue operations until 30 June 2020. In the absence of the Director Loan now being received in part or in full by this date, the Company would be unable to continue its operations and would be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders. 

Further announcements will be made in due course. 

Further enquiries:

Walcom Group Limited
Francis Chi (Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer)
 		 +852 2494 0133
Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
David Hart / Asha Chotai		 +44 20 3328 5656

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALCOM GROUP LIMITED
03:18aWALCOM : update
PR
06/15WALCOM : Trading Update
PR
06/05WALCOM : Update
PR
06/02WALCOM : update
PR
05/29WALCOM : Update
PR
05/26WALCOM : Update
PR
05/15WALCOM : Update
PR
05/11WALCOM : Update
PR
04/30WALCOM : Update
PR
04/22WALCOM : update and further re director loan
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group