Exclusive: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sources

05/04/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

AmerisourceBergen Corp, one of the largest U.S. drug distributors, has approached Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to explore a deal for its pharmaceutical wholesaling division, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

AmerisourceBergen is willing to pay about $6 billion (4.8 billion pounds) for the Walgreens business, which operates mainly under the Alliance Healthcare brand, one of the sources said.

There is no certainty that the two companies will negotiate a deal, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 B
EBIT 2020 6 034 M
Net income 2020 3 657 M
Debt 2020 15 203 M
Yield 2020 4,45%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 36 545 M
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 47,95  $
Last Close Price 41,66  $
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-29.34%36 545
MCKESSON CORPORATION-2.62%23 853
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-6.25%13 836
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-1.64%8 448
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.26%7 546
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD0.87%6 658
