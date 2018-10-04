Former Walgreens Chief Resigns From Verizon, PNC Boards

By Allison Prang



Former Walgreens Boots Alliance Chief Executive Gregory Wasson has resigned from the boards of Verizon Communications and PNC Financial Services Group, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Wasson's resignation from both boards was effective Monday, Verizon and PNC said Thursday. Mr. Wasson had been on PNC's board since 2015 and on Verizon's board since 2013.

His resignation comes days after the SEC charged Mr. Wasson along and former Walgreens CFO Wade Miquelon with misleading investors over whether Walgreens was likely to meet certain financial guidance.

Walgreens and Messrs. Wasson and Miquelon didn't admit or deny the SEC's findings, but agreed to settle the matter by paying fines.

The SEC said that both former Walgreens executives had to pay a $160,000 fine and that Walgreens had to pay a $34.5 million penalty.

