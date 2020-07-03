More UK retailers should ban coconut products from monkey labour - PM's fiancée

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds on Friday welcomed pledges by four British retailers to stop selling coconut products that use monkey labour in their production and called on others to do the same.

"Glad Waitrose [JLPLC.UL], Co-op, Boots & Ocado have vowed not to sell products that use monkey labour, while Morrisons has already removed these from its stores," Symonds said on her Twitter account.

Symonds, a conservationist, was responding to a report in The Telegraph newspaper which highlighted the plight of pigtailed macaques that are taken from the wild in Thailand and used on farms to harvest coconuts.

She called on all other supermarkets to boycott the products.

"I'm told Asda , Tesco & Sainsbury's STILL sell such products," she said.

Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's did not have an immediate comment.

