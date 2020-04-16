Walgreens : Announces Frontline Hero Discount Day on April 25

Log in
04/16/2020

Company shows appreciation for first responders, police and medical personnel across the country

In appreciation and recognition of all medical personnel, first responders and police, and the critical role they’re playing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Walgreens is designating April 25 as ‘Frontline Heroes Discount Day,’ providing 30 percent off regularly-priced Walgreens brands and 20 percent off regularly priced national brand products. The frontline heroes can present their employment badge or appropriate identification at any of the more than 9,200 Walgreens stores to receive the discount. Restrictions may apply including current quantity limits on certain high demand products.

“At Walgreens, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, and other health care and frontline professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president. “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing work they continue to perform during these extraordinary times and hope that this serves as a small token of our appreciation for their ongoing service.”

Offer valid April 25, 2020 in store with Balance® Rewards card for all medical personnel and first responders including physicians, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, and police officers with valid ID . 30% discount is available for the following Walgreens family of brands: A Little Something™, Big Roll™, Complete Home™, Dashing Fine Gifts®, Finest® Nutrition, Infinitive®, Living Solutions®, Modern Expressions®, Nice!®, Patriot Candles®, PetShoppe™, Play Right®, Smile & Save®, Walgreens, Walgreens seasonal brands, Well Beginnings®, West Loop®, and Wexford®. Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, membership fees, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law. Offer is not combinable with Buy 1 get 1 FREE, Buy 1 get 1 50 percent off, or Buy 2 get 3rd FREE. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, back-ordered items, and out-of-stock items.

About Walgreens
Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

*© 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 B
EBIT 2020 6 034 M
Net income 2020 3 657 M
Debt 2020 15 203 M
Yield 2020 4,26%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 38 106 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-26.32%38 106
MCKESSON CORPORATION-0.25%24 434
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.0.22%14 610
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.57%8 001
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-1.52%7 841
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-0.15%7 054
