Walgreens Boots Alliance : Appoints Global Chief Information Officer

09/06/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced Francesco Tinto was named global chief information officer (CIO) and senior vice president at the company, which ranks #17 on the Fortune 500 and is the world’s largest pharmacy retailer and wholesaler.

Tinto will oversee the global strategy for WBA’s IT operations across all of the company’s divisions, as well as the implementation of its technology and digital innovation. His role will include data analytics, business intelligence, development, support, infrastructure, security and technical services. Tinto will be based at WBA corporate headquarters in Deerfield, Ill. and will report to Ornella Barra and Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officers, WBA.

For the last 17 years, Tinto held various leadership positions at Kraft Heinz Company and Kraft Foods. Most recently, he was global CIO and head of global business services, where he oversaw IT and shared services, including finance, customer service, master data, HR and analytics. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at Procter & Gamble, managing key functions for retail, marketing, sales, supply chain and information systems.

“I am very glad to be joining Walgreens Boots Alliance at a time when technology and innovation are more important than ever to the company’s success,” said Tinto. “I am looking forward to working with my highly-talented team around the world to ensure WBA is at the forefront in this critical area of the business.”

At WBA, Tinto will be responsible for delivering best-in-class solutions to customers, employees and other constituencies, including the execution of projects with major partners such as Microsoft and Alphabet’s Verily. He will also oversee the maintenance of all systems of record for the company and the management of in-house applications, package implementations and vendor products.

His team will drive profitability through business process improvements and optimize the next generation of IT infrastructure. They will eliminate redundancies, enable shared services and ensure their goals and objectives are aligned with WBA’s strategy and priorities.

Anthony Roberts, who previously served as global CIO and senior vice president at WBA, will retire from this position to focus on other non-executive roles outside of the company after assisting with the transition. He will also be retained to support WBA in an advisory capacity. His many accomplishments during his 15 years at the company include overseeing its global technology transformation and leading the integration office in preparation for the merger of Walgreens and Alliance Boots.

“We are deeply thankful to Anthony for building a world-class IT function, which has been integral to our company’s success,” said Barra and Gourlay. “We are also thrilled to welcome Francesco, who brings an exceptional background and experience to this role.”

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is the first global pharmacy-led health and wellbeing enterprise. The company's heritage of trusted health care services through community pharmacy care and pharmaceutical wholesaling dates back more than 100 years.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is the largest retail pharmacy, health and daily living destination across the U.S. and Europe. Walgreens Boots Alliance and the companies in which it has equity method investments together have a presence in more than 25 countries and employ more than 415,000 people. The company has more than 18,500 stores in 11 countries as well as one of the largest global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks, with more than 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year in more than 20 countries. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the world’s largest purchasers of prescription drugs and many other health and wellbeing products.

The company’s portfolio of retail and business brands includes Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, as well as global health and beauty-product brands, such as No7, Soap & Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP and Botanics.

More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.

(WBA-GEN)


© Business Wire 2019
