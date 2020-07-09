Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.    WBA

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walgreens Boots Alliance : British retailer Boots to cut 4,000 jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 07:43am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

British health and beauty retailer Boots plans to cut 4,000 jobs and close 48 optician stores, in the latest major blow to the country's retail sector from the COVID-19 crisis.

British brands including John Lewis and Harrods have announced thousands of job cuts in the last two weeks after the pandemic forced customers to shop online and many remained reluctant to return to the high street even as restrictions eased.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, the owner of the retailer, said on Thursday its most significant COVID-19 impact had come in Britain, with footfall down 85% in April, forcing it to take an impairment charge of $2 billion (1.5 billion pounds).

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. 0.40% 27.36 Delayed Quote.-28.47%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 0.17% 42.29 Delayed Quote.-28.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE,
08:06aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Sees Fiscal-Year Adjusted EPS $4.65-$4.75 After Virus..
DJ
08:03aWalgreens Swings to Loss as Pandemic Weighs on Customer Visits
DJ
07:53aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Swings to 3Q Loss, Hurt by U.K. Challenges
DJ
07:45aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : swings to loss on $2 billion impairment charges at Bo..
RE
07:43aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : British retailer Boots to cut 4,000 jobs
RE
07:13aWALGREENS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:08aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
07:01aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
BU
07/08Health Care Flat As Growth Investors Seek Out Tech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 B - -
Net income 2020 3 556 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 4,40%
Capitalization 37 098 M 37 098 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 287 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,84 $
Last Close Price 42,29 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-28.39%37 098
MCKESSON CORPORATION4.52%23 437
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-0.71%14 684
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.20%8 660
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-29.84%8 032
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD5.61%6 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group