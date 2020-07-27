Walgreens Boots Alliance : CEO to step down

Pessina, 79, was appointed as the CEO in 2015 following the merger between Walgreens and Alliance Boots.

"I look forward to continuing to serve the company as executive chairman, and to helping to ensure the success of the new chief executive officer in every way possible," said Pessina.

Executive chairman James Skinner will step down, but will remain on the board, Walgreens added.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)