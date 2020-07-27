Walgreens Boots Alliance : CEO to step down

Log in
07/27/2020 | 09:34am EDT
A customer walks out of a Walgreens pharmacy store in Austin, Texas

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina has decided to step down from the position and will assume the role of executive chairman once a replacement is appointed.

Pessina, 79, was appointed as the CEO in 2015 following the merger between Walgreens and Alliance Boots.


Under Pessina, the company hashttps://reut.rs/332EmmT explored several strategic partnerships and acquisitions including whether to go private following private equity interest.

"I look forward to continuing to serve the company as executive chairman, and to helping to ensure the success of the new chief executive officer in every way possible," said Pessina.

Executive chairman James Skinner will step down, but will remain on the board, Walgreens added.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 B - -
Net income 2020 639 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 56,5x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 35 103 M 35 103 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 287 000
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 42,68 $
Last Close Price 40,51 $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-31.29%35 103
MCKESSON CORPORATION12.30%25 183
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.11.70%16 497
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.25%9 276
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-34.48%7 499
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.67.08%6 804
