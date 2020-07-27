Walgreens Boots Alliance : CEO to step down

July 27 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina has
decided to step down from the position and will assume the role
of executive chairman once a replacement is appointed.
Pessina, 79, was appointed as the CEO in 2015 following the
merger between Walgreens and Alliance Boots.
Under Pessina, the company has https://reut.rs/332EmmT
explored several strategic partnerships and acquisitions
including whether to go private following private equity
interest.
"I look forward to continuing to serve the company as
executive chairman, and to helping to ensure the success of the
new chief executive officer in every way possible," said
Pessina.
Executive chairman James Skinner will step down, but will
remain on the board, Walgreens added.
