Walgreens Boots Alliance : Cuts Earnings Guidance After a Challenging Second Quarter

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. cut its earnings expectations for the fiscal year after the drugstore chain said it faced its most difficult quarter since the merger of Alliance Boots and Walgreens.

In the most recent quarter, the Deerfield, Ill.-based company said its profit fell to $1.16 billion, or $1.24 a share, from $1.35 billion, or $1.36 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.64 a share, lower than the $1.72 a share that analysts polled by Refinitiv expected.

"The market challenges and macro trends we have been discussing for some time accelerated," Walgreens Chief Executive Stefano Pessina said Tuesday. "During the quarter, we saw significant reimbursement pressure, compounded by lower generic deflation, as well as continued consumer market challenges in the U.S. and U.K.."

Walgreens shares fell more than 6% to $59.54 in premarket trading. Shares are up 0.6% over the past year.

For fiscal 2019, Walgreens now expects adjusted earnings per share at constant currency rates to be roughly flat, lower than its previous guidance for 7% and 12% growth.

For the second quarter, Walgreens said sales rose 4.6% to $34.53 billion as the company continues integrating Rite Aid stores. Analysts, according to Refinitiv, expected Walgreens to report sales of $34.56 billion.

In the quarter, U.S. retail pharmacy sales rose 7.3% to $26.3 billion, due in large part to higher prescription volumes from the acquisition of Rite Aid stores.

Same-store pharmacy sales increased 1.9%, while comparable retail sales were down 3.8%.

In December, Walgreens said it was taking steps over three years to eliminate more than $1 billion in annual costs through a new cost-cutting plan.

After the disappointing quarter, Walgreens increased its annual cost-savings target to more than $1.5 billion by fiscal 2022.

