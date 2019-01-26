Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Walgreens Boots Alliance    WBA

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (WBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walgreens Boots Alliance : Is Big Winner at Auction for Shopko's Pharmacy Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2019 | 02:52pm EST

By Becky Yerak

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has been named the successful bidder at about half of the approximately 120 pharmacies at which bankrupt retailer Shopko auctioned off assets this week.

Agreements have been signed, or are in the process of being signed, that are expected to generate $52 million in pharmacy auction proceeds for Shopko, the company said Saturday.

A Walgreens spokesman said Saturday that his company was pleased with the auction results and, pending the sales' approval by the bankruptcy court, looks forward to welcoming Shopko customers to the chain's pharmacies.

A hearing to approve the sales to the successful bidders is expected to be held Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Omaha, Neb.

An auction for Shopko's pharmacy assets, including prescription inventories, records, customer lists and patient profiles, was held Wednesday in the Chicago office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, one of the law firms representing the general-merchandise chain since it filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

About 20 other companies, including Albertsons and CVS, were also named successful bidders for additional pharmacy assets that were auctioned off at remaining locations.

Before filing for chapter 11 protection, Green Bay, Wis.-based Shopko, which is backed by private-equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc., had found buyers for pharmacy assets at 82 other locations, generating about $95 million in proceeds. Shopko later put roughly 150 remaining additional pharmacy outlets on the auction block.

Shopko, which sells everything from baby gear to clothes to kitchen appliances, entered bankruptcy operating about 370 stores in more than 20 states. It had said about 70 unprofitable stores were in the process of closing, and the company expects to further reduce its footprint by about 40 stores during the bankruptcy. It said it owed about $440 million to lenders.

Shopko has also filed bid procedures that could result in a new equity investor, a debt-to-equity swap, or other asset sales.

Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
02:52pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Is Big Winner at Auction for Shopko's Pharmacy Assets
DJ
01/25WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/23WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Texas and Kentucky Markets See Flu Activity Gains
BU
01/23WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Settles U.S. Suits
DJ
01/22WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Pay $269 Million on Claims It Overcharged Federal ..
DJ
01/22PATRICK THOMAS : Walgreens to Pay $269 Million to Settle Claims It Overcharged F..
DJ
01/22WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : and Microsoft establish strategic partnership to tran..
AQ
01/22WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
01/21WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
01/21WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Microsoft join forces
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 137 B
EBIT 2019 7 876 M
Net income 2019 5 263 M
Debt 2019 12 976 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 12,53
P/E ratio 2020 11,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 67 824 M
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
Richard M. Ashworth President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE4.38%67 824
MCKESSON CORPORATION15.01%24 823
AMERISOURCEBERGEN7.07%16 910
CARDINAL HEALTH10.65%14 703
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.5.28%5 451
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP4.30%5 353
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.