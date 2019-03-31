Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Walgreens Boots Alliance    WBA

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE

(WBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walgreens Boots Alliance : Isn't Ready to Quit Cigarette Sales Yet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Under pressure from federal regulators and some investors, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is testing tobacco-free stores in the U.S., but the pharmacy chain's leader has no plans to quit selling cigarettes entirely.

"The safety of our patients is very important, but we also have to do what our customers are requiring us to do," Walgreens Boots Chief Executive Stefano Pessina said in a recent interview. "We see that when we don't sell tobacco, we have a lot of [negative] reactions."

The issue came up at the company's annual shareholder meeting in January and again in February, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration called out the company for selling tobacco products to minors. That month, a group of U.S. senators sent the Walgreens chief and other retailers letters urging them to stop selling tobacco products in stores.

While it continues to sell cigarettes in the vast majority of its stores, Mr. Pessina said Walgreens is trying to help smokers quit by also making smoking cessation products widely available. Employees are encouraged to direct customers seeking cigarettes to cessation products. The pharmacy chain has also reduced the visibility of tobacco products in some stores.

"Our objective is to convince people not to smoke, so we give them a cigarette and we ask them whether they want to stop smoking," Mr. Pessina said. The Italian-born CEO took over as permanent CEO in 2015 after the merger of Alliance Boots and Walgreens.

Walgreens doesn't sell tobacco products at a test store in Deerfield, Ill., near its headquarters, as well as 17 stores in Gainesville, Fla., as part of a 12- to 18-month pilot program it started last year. It also doesn't sell cigarettes in Massachusetts, New York City and San Francisco, which have banned pharmacies from selling them.

Outside North America, the company's Boots pharmacies don't sell tobacco products. But unlike rival CVS Health Corp., which stopped selling tobacco products in 2014, Walgreens sells cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products in most of its roughly 9,600 U.S. stores.

Still, most cigarettes in the U.S. are sold at gas stations and convenience stores. Drugstores accounted for 1.7% of cigarette volume sales in the U.S. in 2017, and 39% of the dollar sales of smoking cessation products in 2018, according to market research company Euromonitor International.

Activist shareholders and antitobacco advocates have been asking Walgreens to discontinue sales of tobacco products in its North American stores. Some investors argue the company's tobacco sales are putting their money at risk with threats of lawsuits, while activists say that tobacco products don't belong in a health store.

"There is no reason that anyone needs tobacco products, so we do not think that they need to sell tobacco at all," said Donna Meyer, director of shareholder advocacy for Mercy Investment Services Inc., which manages funds for a Roman Catholic order of nuns. Ms. Meyer raised the issue with Walgreens executives during the company's shareholder meeting in New York in late January.

Walgreens says its tobacco sales provide customer choice. Executives said at the January meeting that they wanted to see how customers responded in its Gainesville test market to determine how the chain can reduce its reliance on the products.

Walgreens doesn't disclose how much revenue it gets from selling tobacco products, but Mr. Pessina said its tobacco sales are decreasing. CVS quit selling cigarettes and other tobacco products in 2014 and added "health" to its name in an attempt to create a healthier image. CVS estimated the tobacco move cost about $2 billion a year in lost revenue.

Outgoing FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called out Walgreens in February for selling tobacco products to minors after the agency conducted undercover checks. About 22% of the more than 6,000 Walgreens stores the FDA inspected sold to minors, the agency said. By contrast, 17.5% of Walmart Inc. stores and 9.6% of Rite Aid Corp. stores inspected had illegally sold tobacco products to minors.

In response, Walgreens said that it has a zero-tolerance policy on selling tobacco to minors and any employee violating its policy is subject to termination.

There is pending legislation in a number of states to raise the legal age to use tobacco to 21, and Walgreens has been publicly supportive of those efforts.

Walgreens is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday.

--Sharon Terlep contributed to this article.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.07% 53.93 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 1.22% 63.27 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
12:40pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Isn't Ready to Quit Cigarette Sales Yet
DJ
03/28WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC : half-yearly earnings release
03/27WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Sell CBD Products in Some Stores -CNBC
DJ
03/27WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Wyoming, Montana and Washington Top This Week's State..
AQ
03/27WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Wyoming, Montana and Washington Top This Week's State..
BU
03/27WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Supporting Relief Efforts Across Iowa and Nebraska
AQ
03/27Dow Inc. to Replace DuPont in DJIA -- WSJ
DJ
03/26Dow Inc. to Replace DowDuPont in DJIA
DJ
03/26ALLIANCERX WALGREENS PRIME : study demonstrates oral oncology split-fill program..
PR
03/22WALGREENS : Supporting Relief Efforts Across Iowa and Nebraska
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 137 B
EBIT 2019 7 767 M
Net income 2019 5 257 M
Debt 2019 13 164 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 11,05
P/E ratio 2020 10,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 59 692 M
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 72,1 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
Richard M. Ashworth President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-7.41%59 692
MCKESSON CORPORATION5.97%22 455
AMERISOURCEBERGEN6.88%16 786
CARDINAL HEALTH7.96%14 350
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.16.76%5 974
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP14.35%5 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About