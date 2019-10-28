Walgreens Boots Alliance : , Jenny Craig in Weight Management Services Deal

By Chris Wack

Walgreens and Jenny Craig on Monday announced a deal to open 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations nationwide in January 2020.

The companies said the Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations will offer Jenny Craig programs featuring private one-on-one consultations, a customized menu plan and meal delivery.

The 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens will open in 20 states across the U.S., in markets including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, and Phoenix. After these locations open in January, the companies said they will begin to explore other potential in-store and digital initiatives.

The Walgreens drugstores are a part of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), and Jenny Craig is owned by private equity firm North Castle Partners.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com