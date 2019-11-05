Walgreens Boots Alliance : Shares Rise on Reports of Potential Leveraged Buyout

By Dave Sebastian

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance rose 5.6% to $62.99 Tuesday after reports emerged that the drug-store chain has been exploring an option to go private.

The company in recent months has held preliminary discussions with some of the world's largest private-equity firms, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. If put together, the deal would be the biggest-ever leveraged buyout, according to the Reuters report.

Walgreens has asked Evercore Partners Inc. (EVR) to explore whether a deal could be executed, according to the report.

