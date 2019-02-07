Log in
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE (WBA)
Walgreens Boots Alliance : Statement on Alleged Tobacco Sales to Minors

02/07/2019

We take this matter very seriously and have taken a number of steps to help address the important issue of sales of these products to minors, including requiring identification for anyone purchasing tobacco products regardless of age in all of our stores nationwide. In addition, we are training all of our store team members on the new requirements and strengthening disciplinary actions against store employees who violate the policy. We recognize the seriousness of this issue and welcome the opportunity to meet with the FDA Administrator to discuss all of the steps we are taking since the health and wellbeing of our customers is our top priority and core mission.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 03:39:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 137 B
EBIT 2019 7 876 M
Net income 2019 5 263 M
Debt 2019 12 976 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 67 428 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
Richard M. Ashworth President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE4.20%67 428
MCKESSON CORPORATION18.22%25 440
AMERISOURCEBERGEN15.32%18 289
CARDINAL HEALTH21.64%15 132
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP9.65%5 711
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.1.64%5 356
