Walgreens Boots Alliance : Takes Stake in Birchbox

By Jaewon Kang

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is backing subscription-box company Birchbox Inc., a move to grow its beauty aisles to include high-end cosmetics.

The drugstore chain is taking a minority stake in the online beauty startup and will begin selling Birchbox-assorted products at 11 stores in major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami.

Financial terms couldn't be learned. The deal with Walgreens comes after Birchbox had been looking for investors or even a suitor to take over the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Investing in Birchbox will broaden Walgreens' offerings beyond mass-market brands to also include indie, high-end products. Walgreens has searched for ways to boost its beauty business, introducing a rewards program for cosmetic purchases and hiring in-store consultants.

Birchbox sends a monthly box of samples from cosmetics, skin-care and haircare brands. Subscribers then have the option of purchasing full-size items through the online retailer.

The startup, which was founded in 2010 by Harvard Business School alumnae Katia Beauchamp and Hayley Barna, enjoyed a quick rise with its $10-per-month subscription boxes. At its peak, the New York company secured a valuation of nearly $500 million in 2014 but has since wrestled to keep up with newcomers.

Other subscription boxes have also struggled to sustain their early growth, especially as dozens of similar services have entered the market. Two companies that have gone public--apparel seller Stitch Fix Inc. and meal-kit maker Blue Apron Holdings Inc.--have failed to live up to investors' expectations.

On Tuesday, shares of Stitch Fix tumbled more than 30% after the personal-shopping service reported little growth in active customers. Blue Apron has plunged about 80% since going public in 2017 as it has lost customers and faced logistical problems.

Birchbox has opened a handful of its own stores. As part of the 11-store test with Walgreens, the drugstores will dedicate between 400 and 1,000 square feet of floor space to Birchbox displays. The displays are expected to roll out in December and early 2019.

Khadeeja Safdar contributed to this article.

Write to Jaewon Kang at jaewon.kang@wsj.com