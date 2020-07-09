Walgreens Boots Alliance : swings to loss on $2 billion impairment charges at Boots UK

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc swung to a third-quarter loss on Thursday, hammered by impairment charges of $2 billion (1.5 billion pounds) as the coronavirus crisis took a toll on its Boots UK division.

Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois-based company fell 3.2% to $40.95 after Walgreens said customer traffic at Boots UK was down 85% in April as it temporarily shut more than 100 stores in key areas as well as nearly all of its 600 Boots Opticians stores.

That resulted in a hit of $700 million to $750 million to sales and weighed the most on its Retail Pharmacy International unit.

Net loss attributable to Walgreens was $1.71 billion, or $1.95 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, versus a profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to $34.63 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)