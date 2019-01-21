Walgreens Boots Alliance : to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will provide a live webcast
of its annual meeting of stockholders beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST on
Friday, January 25, 2019. The meeting will be held at the Lotte New York
Palace, 455 Madison Avenue at 50th Street, New York, New York.
The meeting's webcast will be available through the Walgreens Boots
Alliance investor relations website at: http://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com.
A replay of the meeting will be archived on the website for 12 months
after the event.
In addition to the business meeting, Executive Chairman Jim Skinner and
Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Pessina will
make brief presentations. They also will answer questions from
stockholders in attendance after the formal meeting concludes.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All statements
in this release and related stockholder meeting and webcast that are not
historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe
harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including
those described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ending 31 August 2018, which is incorporated herein by
reference, and in other documents that Walgreens Boots Alliance files or
furnishes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially. These
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.
Except to the extent required by law, Walgreens Boots Alliance does not
undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update
publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release,
whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in
assumptions or otherwise.
Notes to Editors:
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is the first global pharmacy-led,
health and wellbeing enterprise. The company's heritage of trusted
health care services through community pharmacy care and pharmaceutical
wholesaling dates back more than 100 years.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is the largest retail pharmacy, health and
daily living destination across the U.S. and Europe. Walgreens Boots
Alliance and the companies in which it has equity method investments
together have a presence in more than 25 countries and employ more than
415,000 people. The company is a global leader in pharmacy-led, health
and wellbeing retail and, together with its equity method investments,
has more than 18,500 stores in 11 countries as well as one of the
largest global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution networks, with
more than 390 distribution centers delivering to more than 230,000
pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals each year in more than
20 countries. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the
world’s largest purchasers of prescription drugs and many other health
and wellbeing products.
The company’s portfolio of retail and business brands includes
Walgreens, Duane Reade, Boots and Alliance Healthcare, as well as
increasingly global health and beauty product brands, such as No7, Soap
& Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP and Botanics.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is proud to be a force for good, leveraging
many decades of experience and its international scale, to care for
people and the planet through numerous social responsibility and
sustainability initiatives that have an impact on the health and
wellbeing of millions of people.
More company information is available at www.walgreensbootsalliance.com.
(WBA-GEN)
