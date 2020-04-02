Walgreens Down Over 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since January 2013 -- Data Talk

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is currently at $39.90, down $3.13 or 7.27%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 30, 2013, when it closed at $39.87

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 25, 2020, when it fell 8.42%

-- Earlier Thursday, Walgreens reported first quarter earnings dropped to $946 million, or $1.07 a share, from $1.16 billion, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier. The company said store sales fell sharply in the final week of March, offsetting gains from an initial surge in demand as Americans rushed to stock up amid the spread of coronavirus

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 12.79% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 12, 2020, when it fell 16.56%

-- Down 32.33% year-to-date

-- Down 58.73% from its all-time closing high of $96.68 on Aug. 5, 2015

-- Down 26.32% from 52 weeks ago (April 4, 2019), when it closed at $54.15

-- Down 36.38% from its 52 week closing high of $62.72 on Nov. 12, 2019

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $39.40; lowest intraday level since Jan. 25, 2013, when it hit $39.35

-- Down 8.42% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 25, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.71%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- 10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Subtracted 21.22 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:04:46 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet