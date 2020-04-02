Log in
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
News 
News

Walgreens Down Over 7%, on Track for Lowest Close Since January 2013 -- Data Talk

04/02/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is currently at $39.90, down $3.13 or 7.27%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 30, 2013, when it closed at $39.87

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 25, 2020, when it fell 8.42%

-- Earlier Thursday, Walgreens reported first quarter earnings dropped to $946 million, or $1.07 a share, from $1.16 billion, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier. The company said store sales fell sharply in the final week of March, offsetting gains from an initial surge in demand as Americans rushed to stock up amid the spread of coronavirus

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 12.79% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 12, 2020, when it fell 16.56%

-- Down 32.33% year-to-date

-- Down 58.73% from its all-time closing high of $96.68 on Aug. 5, 2015

-- Down 26.32% from 52 weeks ago (April 4, 2019), when it closed at $54.15

-- Down 36.38% from its 52 week closing high of $62.72 on Nov. 12, 2019

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $39.40; lowest intraday level since Jan. 25, 2013, when it hit $39.35

-- Down 8.42% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 25, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.71%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- 10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Subtracted 21.22 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:04:46 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.84% 21035.16 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
NASDAQ 100 0.81% 7520.225325 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 7384.833675 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
S&P 500 0.72% 2487.95 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -6.74% 40.08 Delayed Quote.-27.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 6 493 M
Net income 2020 4 140 M
Debt 2020 14 808 M
Yield 2020 4,29%
P/E ratio 2020 9,20x
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 38 119 M
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 55,26  $
Last Close Price 43,03  $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-27.02%40 528
MCKESSON CORPORATION-3.80%23 952
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-5.22%13 988
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.83%7 327
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-0.34%7 012
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-0.10%6 860
Categories
