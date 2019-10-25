Walgreens : Encourages All Americans to Participate in National Prescription Take Back Day

Walgreens Safe Medication Disposal Program Available Every Day in Every Pharmacy

Walgreens is encouraging all Americans to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday Oct. 26. As part of the company’s continuing effort to combat drug abuse, select Walgreens stores throughout the country will serve as a collection point for law enforcement to collect unwanted, unused or expired medications for safe disposal.

For people who are not able to attend a take back day event on Saturday, Walgreens first of its kind safe medication disposal kiosk program offers year-round ability to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, and over-the-counter medications at no cost in 1,500 locations across the country.

Additionally, all Walgreens pharmacies without safe medication disposal kiosks offer DisposeRx or other drug disposal options*, available year-round upon request at the pharmacy counter. Both programs make the disposal of medications — including opioids and other controlled substances — easier and more convenient.

Walgreens safe medication disposal kiosks have collected and safely disposed of more than 885 tons – the combined weight of about 350 pickup trucks – of unwanted prescriptions, including controlled substances and other medications, as of Aug. 31, 2019.

“We are proud to be the leader in making ‘drug take back day’ available every day.” said Rick Gates, senior vice president of pharmacy and health care, Walgreens. “We recommend everyone utilize drug disposal options available throughout their community or participate in DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in effort to safely dispose of unwanted medications.”

Finding one of the nearly 1,500 safe medication disposal kiosks – available at Walgreens stores in 46 states and Washington, D.C. – has never been easier. Through a collaboration with Google, Walgreens locations with drug disposal options can quickly and easily be found by searching for “drug drop off near me” or “medication disposal near me,” in Google or Google Maps.

Increasing Access to Drug Disposal and Naloxone

In addition to drug disposal options, Walgreens can dispense naloxone, including FDA approved Narcan nasal spray, without requiring a prescription in all of its U.S. and Puerto Rico pharmacies. Naloxone is a lifesaving medication that if administered in time can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The company has also expanded its use of secure time delay safes in more than 8,600 of its pharmacies across 48 states and Washington, D.C., designed to prevent diversion of controlled substances by averting the accessibility of narcotic medications by unauthorized individuals.

To learn more of Walgreens efforts visit Walgreens.com/combatdrugabuse.

*Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa and Nebraska without safe medication disposal kiosks offer alternative drug disposal options available upon request in the pharmacy at no cost.

