Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Walgreens Boots Alliance    WBA

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE

(WBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walgreens : Encourages All Americans to Participate in National Prescription Take Back Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

Walgreens Safe Medication Disposal Program Available Every Day in Every Pharmacy

Walgreens is encouraging all Americans to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday Oct. 26. As part of the company’s continuing effort to combat drug abuse, select Walgreens stores throughout the country will serve as a collection point for law enforcement to collect unwanted, unused or expired medications for safe disposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005489/en/

For people who are not able to attend a take back day event on Saturday, Walgreens first of its kind safe medication disposal kiosk program offers year-round ability to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, and over-the-counter medications at no cost in 1,500 locations across the country.

Additionally, all Walgreens pharmacies without safe medication disposal kiosks offer DisposeRx or other drug disposal options*, available year-round upon request at the pharmacy counter. Both programs make the disposal of medications — including opioids and other controlled substances — easier and more convenient.

Walgreens safe medication disposal kiosks have collected and safely disposed of more than 885 tons – the combined weight of about 350 pickup trucks – of unwanted prescriptions, including controlled substances and other medications, as of Aug. 31, 2019.

“We are proud to be the leader in making ‘drug take back day’ available every day.” said Rick Gates, senior vice president of pharmacy and health care, Walgreens. “We recommend everyone utilize drug disposal options available throughout their community or participate in DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in effort to safely dispose of unwanted medications.”

Finding one of the nearly 1,500 safe medication disposal kiosks – available at Walgreens stores in 46 states and Washington, D.C. – has never been easier. Through a collaboration with Google, Walgreens locations with drug disposal options can quickly and easily be found by searching for “drug drop off near me” or “medication disposal near me,” in Google or Google Maps.

Increasing Access to Drug Disposal and Naloxone

In addition to drug disposal options, Walgreens can dispense naloxone, including FDA approved Narcan nasal spray, without requiring a prescription in all of its U.S. and Puerto Rico pharmacies. Naloxone is a lifesaving medication that if administered in time can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The company has also expanded its use of secure time delay safes in more than 8,600 of its pharmacies across 48 states and Washington, D.C., designed to prevent diversion of controlled substances by averting the accessibility of narcotic medications by unauthorized individuals.

To learn more of Walgreens efforts visit Walgreens.com/combatdrugabuse.

*Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa and Nebraska without safe medication disposal kiosks offer alternative drug disposal options available upon request in the pharmacy at no cost.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of August 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
03:50pWALGREENS : Encourages All Americans to Participate in National Prescription Tak..
BU
05:45aThe Drones Are Coming!
DJ
10/24Several states wary of $48 billion opioid settlement proposal
RE
10/23Teva's proposed opioid settlement could cost drugmaker pennies on the dollar
RE
10/23J&J slashes third-quarter profit by $3 billion over proposed opioid deal
RE
10/23Teva’s proposed opioid settlement could cost drugmaker pennies on the d..
RE
10/23WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/22Health Care Up as Biogen Rallies -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
10/22WALGREENS : Susan G. Komen and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Collaborate to Su..
BU
10/22Opioid Deal Lifts Odds for Broader Accord -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 137 B
EBIT 2019 7 041 M
Net income 2019 4 404 M
Debt 2019 15 175 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 49 176 M
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 57,30  $
Last Close Price 54,45  $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
Richard M. Ashworth President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-20.31%49 176
MCKESSON CORPORATION31.80%26 922
CARDINAL HEALTH11.41%14 530
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.-19.76%9 864
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD7.53%6 645
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.27.44%6 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group