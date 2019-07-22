Walgreens : Find Care™ Platform Introduces Chronic Care Management for Patients with Diabetes, Asthma and COPD

One year since launch, several new partners and health care offerings have been added to Walgreens Find Care

Walgreens today announced that it has expanded the Walgreens Find Care™ platform to now include chronic care management, featuring connected devices and digital therapeutic solutions for patients with diabetes, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In addition, one year since launch, several new health care offerings from existing and new partners have been added to the platform.

To further meet the needs of the 30 million adults living with type I or type II diabetes1, the 25 million U.S. adults and children living with asthma2 and the more than 15 million adults with COPD3, Walgreens Find Care has added leading diabetes, asthma and COPD device manufacturers, Dexcom and Propeller Health, to its digital platform. Through these new collaborations, Walgreens Find Care users with diabetes, asthma or COPD can learn how to simplify and centralize critical health information with state-of-the-art health monitoring devices.

“Our research shows that Walgreens customers are looking for new, convenient and affordable ways to understand and manage their health care needs,” said Giovanni Monti, vice president and director of health care innovation, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. “Walgreens Find Care delivers on our commitment to help customers improve their health by bringing together curated, proven, omnichannel health care solutions. We believe that by integrating connected care devices, digital therapeutics and the pharmacy experience, we’ll help individuals better manage their chronic conditions while also lowering the overall cost of care.”

The User Experience

On the Walgreens Find Care platform, diabetes patients can learn how to better manage their condition with the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System. The Dexcom CGM uses a slim sensor to continuously measure glucose levels just beneath the skin and send data wirelessly to a display device though a transmitter, giving patients real-time glucose data without the need to prick their finger. The water-resistant sensor can be worn up to 10 days, and patients will be able to share data with their family or care team. Once the sensor is active, patients can also receive customizable alerts & alarms warning of pending highs/lows. Dexcom CGM is proven to lower A1C4 and reduce hypoglycemic events5.

Asthma and COPD patients can also find solutions to help them better manage their chronic condition on the platform. Patients can learn about and enroll in Propeller, which works by attaching a sensor to their existing inhaler. The sensor tracks medication usage and location data and delivers insights to the patient via the Propeller mobile app. These insights include medication adherence reminders, air quality forecasts, symptom insights and tips to help them self-manage their disease. With the patient’s consent, Propeller can communicate to the patient’s physician to show how the patient is doing between appointments and share insights on their disease management. In addition, within the Propeller mobile app, patients can refill their inhaler prescription at a Walgreens pharmacy through the “My Pharmacy” feature.

Continued Momentum

Introduced in July 2018, the Walgreens Find Care platform helps connect the company’s millions of mobile and online customers and patients to health care offerings and a growing selection of recognized providers. Since launching, Vanderbilt Health, Aspen Dental, Partners in Primary Care, Norton Healthcare, Community Health Network and Houston Methodist have joined the portfolio of national and local organizations providing health services such as primary care, telehealth and dental.

Current Walgreens Find Care Partners

Health care offerings are shown based upon a user’s location, ensuring convenient and relevant results. Walgreens Find Care users have the ability to schedule visits or complete virtual consultations in some markets, potentially connecting to a health care provider within minutes. All Walgreens Find Care offerings are accessible through the Health Services section of the Walgreens mobile app and online at www.walgreens.com/findcare.

Walgreens Find Care, which was recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences as an honoree for the 2019 Webby Awards, continues to add new partners and health offerings to meet the evolving needs of Walgreens patients and customers.

