Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.    WBA

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/09 04:00:00 pm
39.01 USD   -7.76%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWalgreens Halts Buybacks, Cuts 4,000 Jobs -- WSJ
DJ
07/09Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond fall; Costco, SAP rise
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Walgreens Halts Buybacks, Cuts 4,000 Jobs -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Sharon Terlep and Micah Maidenberg

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said it plans to cut about 4,000 jobs in the U.K. and suspend stock buybacks as demand fell off in its international business during the drugstore chain's latest quarter.

The pharmacy chain on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic sliced out around $700 million to $750 million in sales for its quarter ended May 31, with most of the impact tied to its retail-pharmacy business overseas.

A "dramatic reduction" in customer traffic, including an 85% decline in April, weighed on demand for its Boots U.K. stores, Walgreens said. The company said it recorded noncash impairment charges of $2 billion tied to the Boots U.K. unit.

Shares of the pharmacy chain fell more than 9% in early trading Thursday.

The job cuts in the U.K. will impact about 7% of its workforce there and less than 1% of its global staff, and will include closing 48 Boots opticians and a 20% head-count reduction in the company's U.K. support offices.

Boots, a big seller of upscale health and beauty products as well as a pharmacy and eye-care chain, has been a lucrative business for Walgreens, which has struggled in the U.S. amid smaller revenue for prescription drugs and competition from online retailers.

Walgreens acquired Boots Alliance in 2014, two years after taking a 45% stake in the company, which also is Europe's largest pharmaceutical wholesaler.

Boots comprises most of Walgreens' international retail and pharmacy business and is concentrated in the U.K., where it has nearly 2,500 retail outlets and 600 opticians. Walgreens has another 2,100 stores outside the U.S. in countries including Mexico, Chile and Thailand.

Overall, the international unit generated 8% of the company's revenue and 15% of its gross profit last fiscal year.

Foot traffic "ground to a virtual halt," in Walgreen's U.K.'s Boots business, Walgreens finance chief, James Kehoe, said Thursday in a call with investors.

Sales fell 70% for the company's 600 U.K. optician locations, which typically generate around $500 million in sales but were largely closed amid the pandemic.

Overall, Walgreens swung to a loss of $1.71 billion, or $1.95 a share, for its latest quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.13 a share. Its adjusted profit fell to 83 cents a share and was short of expectations.

The company generated $34.6 billion in sales, roughly flat year over year. Analysts polled by FactSet had predicted $34.3 billion in sales for the latest period.

In the U.S. retail unit, sales rose about 3% from a year earlier to $27.4 billion. Pharmacy sales were up 4.6%, while prescriptions filled in the third quarter decreased 1.3%.

Walgreens has been cutting costs in its home market and last year it announced plans to close 200 U.S. stores.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been challenging for drugstores, as patients put off visiting doctors and other health providers. Walgreens is part of a coalition of health-focused companies that is paying for advertisements that encourage people to return to their medical providers.

"Globally, pharmacy volume was impacted by a drop in doctor visits and hospital patient admissions," the company said.

Walgreens is working with and investing in primary-care provider VillageMD to open 500 to 700 doctors' offices in its drugstores.

Rival CVS Health Corp. is developing so-called health-care hubs in its stores, offering a range of medical services. Walmart Inc. is also adding clinics to its locations.

Write to Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com and Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -2.95% 61.28 Delayed Quote.-15.01%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -7.76% 39.01 Delayed Quote.-28.27%
WALMART INC. 2.66% 127.75 Delayed Quote.7.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE,
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWalgreens Halts Buybacks, Cuts 4,000 Jobs -- WSJ
DJ
07/09Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond fall; Costco, SAP rise
AQ
07/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow S&P drop but Nasdaq hits record high
RE
07/09Health Care Down After Walgreens Warning -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
07/09WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Management's discussion and analysis of financial con..
AQ
07/09Harley-Davidson to Cut 13% of Global Workforce -- Update
DJ
07/09Dow, S&P 500 fall on fears over virus resurgence but Nasdaq ends at record hi..
RE
07/09Harley-Davidson to Cut 13% of Global Workforce
DJ
07/09WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Dow sheds more than 300 points in early trading Thurs..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 B - -
Net income 2020 3 506 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 34 220 M 34 220 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 287 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 45,79 $
Last Close Price 39,01 $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-28.27%34 220
MCKESSON CORPORATION1.86%23 437
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-0.57%14 684
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.75%8 660
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-28.47%8 032
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD7.78%6 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group