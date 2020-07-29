Walgreens : Honors Teachers with Teacher Appreciation Discount Day on August 1

To help show appreciation to the teachers in our communities, Walgreens is offering a 20 percent discount to all teachers on August 1.

Customers with a Walgreens Balance® Rewards card and valid school ID will receive 20 percent off regularly-priced Walgreens brands and 20 percent off regularly priced national brand products* at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. A Balance® Rewards customer loyalty program membership is free and can be obtained at checkout. Restrictions may apply including current quantity limits on certain high demand products.

DISCLAIMER: Offer valid August 1, 2020 in store only with Balance® Rewards card for teachers who present valid school issued ID. 20% discount is available for the following regularly priced eligible items. Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, the Prescription Savings Club membership fee, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law. Offer is not combinable with buy 1 get 1 free, buy 1 get 1 50% off or buy 2 get 3rd FREE. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, back-ordered items and out-of-stock items.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

*© 2020, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.

