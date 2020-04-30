Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.    WBA

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.

(WBA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walgreens : Lowers Prices on Hundreds of Medications Offered through Prescription Savings Club

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Savings of up to 80 percent off Walgreens cash retail prices now available to members, as program expands to welcome those with Medicare and Medicaid coverage

Walgreens today announced the company has lowered prices on hundreds of medications available through the company’s Prescription Savings Club, offering savings of up to 80 percent off its cash retail prices. The program is now available to all customers,* including those with Medicare and Medicaid coverage. Reduced prices are available on a wide range of medications used to treat common chronic conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, hypertension, mental health and more.

“We recognize that times are tough for millions of Americans right now, and we want to continue to champion the health and well-being of everyone we serve regardless of their circumstance,” said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth. “Reducing the prices of medications offered through the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club is one way we’re helping more people access affordable medicines and health care.”

The Walgreens Prescription Savings Club enhancements build on the company’s efforts to continue to support patients in maintaining access to needed medications without disruption. This comes at a time when the Department of Labor reported that more than 26 million people in the U.S. have claimed unemployment in the last five weeks, impacting health care coverage for many. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Walgreens has continued to collaborate with many stakeholders including health plan partners, physicians and federal, state and local officials to ensure patients have access to the medications they need, through services like 90-day refills, early refill authorizations and waiving fees for one-to-two day delivery on eligible prescriptions.

Anyone can join the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club for an annual fee of $20 per individual or $35 per family. Savings apply to more than 8,000 medicines and include one of the largest lists of value-priced generics available at $5, $10 and $15 price points. Other features include:

  • Discounts on thousands of generic medications, preventive and lifestyle medications that insurance may not cover
  • Discounts on pet medicines
  • Savings on nebulizers and diabetic supplies
  • Discounts on Walgreens-brand products and immunizations administered at Walgreens
  • 10 percent bonus credit on eligible purchases of Walgreens-branded items purchased in store

To learn more and enroll in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, visit Walgreens.com/RxSavingsClub or contact a Walgreens pharmacist via phone, in-store or using pharmacist chat on the Walgreens app.

*The Walgreens Prescription Savings Club is available to customers in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Program is not available in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

*© 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE,
08:11aWALGREENS : Lowers Prices on Hundreds of Medications Offered through Prescriptio..
BU
04/29WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Further Expand COVID-19 Testing with Plans to Open..
AQ
04/27WALGREENS : to Further Expand COVID-19 Testing with Plans to Open Drive-Thru Loc..
BU
04/27WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Takes Iconic Red Nose Digital, Championing Fight Agai..
AQ
04/23WALGREENS : Takes Iconic Red Nose Digital, Championing Fight Against Child Pover..
BU
04/22WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/17WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Announces Frontline Hero Discount Day on April 25; Co..
AQ
04/16WALGREENS : Announces Frontline Hero Discount Day on April 25
BU
04/15WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
04/13WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Announces Pricing of $1.5 Billion of Unsecured, Unsub..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 B
EBIT 2020 6 034 M
Net income 2020 3 657 M
Debt 2020 15 203 M
Yield 2020 4,08%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 39 791 M
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 47,95  $
Last Close Price 45,36  $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-23.07%39 791
MCKESSON CORPORATION1.47%24 837
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.1.54%14 986
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-1.64%8 450
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.56%8 050
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD0.33%6 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group