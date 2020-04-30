Walgreens : Lowers Prices on Hundreds of Medications Offered through Prescription Savings Club

Savings of up to 80 percent off Walgreens cash retail prices now available to members, as program expands to welcome those with Medicare and Medicaid coverage

Walgreens today announced the company has lowered prices on hundreds of medications available through the company’s Prescription Savings Club, offering savings of up to 80 percent off its cash retail prices. The program is now available to all customers,* including those with Medicare and Medicaid coverage. Reduced prices are available on a wide range of medications used to treat common chronic conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, hypertension, mental health and more.

“We recognize that times are tough for millions of Americans right now, and we want to continue to champion the health and well-being of everyone we serve regardless of their circumstance,” said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth. “Reducing the prices of medications offered through the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club is one way we’re helping more people access affordable medicines and health care.”

The Walgreens Prescription Savings Club enhancements build on the company’s efforts to continue to support patients in maintaining access to needed medications without disruption. This comes at a time when the Department of Labor reported that more than 26 million people in the U.S. have claimed unemployment in the last five weeks, impacting health care coverage for many. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Walgreens has continued to collaborate with many stakeholders including health plan partners, physicians and federal, state and local officials to ensure patients have access to the medications they need, through services like 90-day refills, early refill authorizations and waiving fees for one-to-two day delivery on eligible prescriptions.

Anyone can join the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club for an annual fee of $20 per individual or $35 per family. Savings apply to more than 8,000 medicines and include one of the largest lists of value-priced generics available at $5, $10 and $15 price points. Other features include:

Discounts on thousands of generic medications, preventive and lifestyle medications that insurance may not cover

Discounts on pet medicines

Savings on nebulizers and diabetic supplies

Discounts on Walgreens-brand products and immunizations administered at Walgreens

10 percent bonus credit on eligible purchases of Walgreens-branded items purchased in store

To learn more and enroll in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, visit Walgreens.com/RxSavingsClub or contact a Walgreens pharmacist via phone, in-store or using pharmacist chat on the Walgreens app.

*The Walgreens Prescription Savings Club is available to customers in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Program is not available in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington.

