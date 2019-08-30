Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Walgreens Boots Alliance    WBA

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE

(WBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Walgreens : Mobilizes in Advance of Hurricane Dorian to Support Customers, Team Members and Communities in Storm's Projected Path

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 09:03am EDT

Walgreens is taking proactive measures to assist customers, team members and communities in the projected path of Hurricane Dorian, and is preparing to fully support impacted regions in the storm’s aftermath. The company is taking the following steps:

  • Prescription Drug Preparedness: In advance of the storm, Walgreens is underscoring the importance of prescription preparedness for its pharmacy patients in areas that may be impacted. Walgreens suggests patients store any current medications in a waterproof bag – even if the container bottle is empty. The information on prescription labels can help pharmacy staff with refill requests. Heat, humidity and sunlight can degrade the effectiveness of medicine and therefore it is important to protect prescriptions from extreme weather conditions

    Patients can also use the Walgreens mobile app to refill prescriptions for pick up at a nearby Walgreens pharmacy.
  • Walgreens Store Updates: The store locator feature on Walgreens.com and the Walgreens mobile app can help anyone find the nearest Walgreens and also to check the latest store status. Patients can also contact pharmacy staff 24/7 through Pharmacy Chat available on Walgreens.com and the mobile app. Customers can also call 1-800-WALGREENS for information.
  • Customer Support: Walgreens is proactively staging temporary mobile pharmacies near the region that can be deployed, if necessary, to its drugstores that may be damaged or unable to reopen in a timely manner. Most of Walgreens Florida stores are equipped with backup power generators and the company is staging additional emergency power generators that can be deployed to its stores in areas where there is a loss of power.
  • Relief and Recovery: As always, the company will be evaluating its philanthropic response following the storm including preparing to donate needed items to local emergency shelters.

“Walgreens is fully mobilizing to support the health and wellness needs of our customers and communities that may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian. We urge our patients and customers to follow evacuation orders and ensure they are in a safe location first and then refill medications at the nearest pharmacy. Walgreens has approximately 9,500 locations nationwide that are able to access patient’s records,” said Lisa Badgley, senior vice president of pharmacy and retail operations, Walgreens. “We have a dedicated team in our Emergency Operations Center working to ensure our team members in the impacted areas remain safe. In the event we need to temporarily close stores, we are prepared to rapidly restore operations in order to best serve our patients and communities.”

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of August 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
09:03aWALGREENS : Mobilizes in Advance of Hurricane Dorian to Support Customers, Team ..
BU
08/29KROGER : and Walgreens to Expand Exploratory Pilot to Knoxville, Tennessee; Reta..
AQ
08/26KROGER : and Walgreens to Expand Exploratory Pilot to Knoxville, Tennessee; Reta..
AQ
08/20WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Honored on Fortune Magazine's 2019 Change the World L..
AQ
08/20KROGER : and Walgreens to Expand Exploratory Pilot to Knoxville, Tennessee; Reta..
AQ
08/19WALGREENS : Honored on Fortune Magazine's 2019 Change the World List
BU
08/19KROGER : Walgreens Expand Cross-Selling Pilot Program
DJ
08/19WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cre..
AQ
08/08CVS Lifts Full-Year Earnings Outlook -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 137 B
EBIT 2019 7 048 M
Net income 2019 4 556 M
Debt 2019 15 033 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 45 518 M
Chart WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Duration : Period :
Walgreens Boots Alliance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 58,50  $
Last Close Price 50,40  $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Pessina Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Skinner Executive Chairman
Ornella Barra Co-Chief Operating Officer
Alexander W. Gourlay Co-Chief Operating Officer
Richard M. Ashworth President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-26.90%45 518
MCKESSON CORPORATION24.88%25 509
AMERISOURCEBERGEN10.09%17 064
CARDINAL HEALTH-5.22%12 602
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-15.20%10 544
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO LTD12.06%6 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group