Walgreens : Recognizes Ongoing Commitment of Hourly Team Members in Stores and Distribution Centers with One-Time Bonus

Company announces one-time bonus plan, as well as thousands of employment opportunities as Walgreens continues COVID-19 response efforts

In further appreciation of the role Walgreens team members in its stores and distributions centers are playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for their ongoing commitment to customer care, the company announced a one-time bonus for these employees.

The bonus payment of $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time hourly team members in stores and distribution centers will be paid beginning late April.

“Our store team members are working incredibly hard, in a very challenging and uncertain time and we’re grateful for all they do each day,” said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth. “We play a critical role in responding to the pandemic and our team members, who are the face of Walgreens, are doing everything they can to support customers, patients and communities across America, who are relying on us at this critical time.”

In addition to the increased pay, Walgreens has updated its attendance policy for hourly team members through the end of April, permitting individuals to stay at home due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 for situations including childcare needs, or if team members are showing signs or symptoms of illness. If a team member contracts a confirmed case of COVID-19, the first two weeks of their absence will be paid. If they are unable to return to work after two weeks, an additional pay option may be available through disability leave. If a store, area office, distribution center or other company workplace location falls under a mandated quarantine, any impacted team members will also be paid for their absence without requiring the use of paid time off.

With growing needs and support for Walgreens stores and pharmacies, the company is also looking to fill more than 9,500 existing full- and part-time and temporary roles in stores across the U.S., including customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads. Candidates can visit jobs.walgreens.com to search for openings in their area.

Current team members continue to play a critical role in providing patients and customers access to the care, products and services they need. As this situation evolves, the company continues to take further steps to promote the safety and wellbeing of team members and customers.

Recent measures include:

Temporary reduction of store operating hours. By operating with reduced hours, Walgreens stores are spending the necessary time, while closed, cleaning, sanitizing and stocking shelves each day. We’re also adjusting our hours to help team members and customers feel comfortable and safe to shop our store during this time.

Implementing social distancing guidelines to ensure a safer store experience for team members, customers and patients. All stores now have a “Social Distancing Line,” which begins six feet away from all checkout counters. Lines are clearly marked where customers may wait until the team member instructs them to step to the counter. Six foot increments are also marked to indicate where customers should stand in line to ensure they are keeping appropriate distance from others.

Walgreens is also introducing Sanvello, a new, free mobile app for all team members to use during this time of increased stress. Sanvello provides peer support and clinically validated coping tools to reduce stress and anxiety.

Resources are also still available through the company’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP), Life365, that offers confidential behavioral health, childcare, legal support and more. The confidential program can help team members manage current day stressors like balancing work and family during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their loved ones safe, and providing relevant guidance from trained counselors―all intended to keep them feeling healthy and resilient. Life365’s trained specialists are governed by federal and state licensing laws and are ready to assist team members 24/7.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

*© 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200322005029/en/