Walgreens : and Greater Than AIDS Partner with Health Departments and Local HIV Organizations Across the Nation to Offer Free Testing on National HIV Testing Day

Walgreens and Greater
Than AIDS are working with health departments, HIV/AIDS service
organizations, and other community organizations to provide free HIV
testing and information at select Walgreens stores in more than 260
cities on National HIV Testing Day (NHTD), Thursday, June 27 between 10
am – 7 pm (local time). Click
here for a map of all participating locations.
HIV testing is recommended as part of routine health care, yet many
Americans are not being tested as often as advised. According to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in seven people
living with HIV in the U.S. today are unaware of their status.
“Walgreens continues to support HIV testing since it is a critical first
step in developing effective prevention and care strategies, regardless
of status,” said Glen Pietrandoni, senior director, patient care and
advocacy, Walgreens. “With more than 3,000 HIV-trained Walgreens
pharmacists in communities across the nation, we can uniquely support
HIV testing, education and care, working towards an end to HIV/AIDS.”
In addition to offering on-site free and fast HIV testing, counselors
from local agencies will answer questions about HIV prevention and
treatment options, including PrEP. No appointment is required.
The use of antiretroviral (ARV) medications to prevent HIV transmission,
as well as PrEP, a daily pill to protect against HIV, offer new pathways
to ending HIV. Based on the strength of the scientific advances, the White
House and many
states have set ambitious goals of significantly reducing HIV
infections over the next decade.
“Public knowledge has not always kept up with the science,” said Tina
Hoff, Senior Vice President and Director of Health Communications and
Media Partnerships at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). “Public-private
partnerships like this help to close the knowledge gaps about HIV and
connect people with services in their communities to get the care they
need.”
According to a recent
national survey by KFF, which runs Greater Than AIDS, fewer than
half of Americans know about PrEP, and many understate the health and
preventative benefits of HIV treatment.
The National HIV Testing Day community partnership is part of an ongoing
commitment by Walgreens and Greater Than AIDS to extend the reach of HIV
testing and information to non-traditional settings and support the
outreach of local agencies. More than 48,000 free HIV tests have been
provided since 2011 as part of the annual event.
BioLytical Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, and OraSure Technologies,
Inc. are contributing donated test kits and Abbott Rapid Diagnostics is
providing support for outreach for the 2019 activation.
For a complete list of participating Walgreens locations and supporting
partners for this year’s National HIV Testing Day, as well as additional
information about HIV testing, including year-round testing sites, visit www.greaterthan.org/walgreens.
About Walgreens
Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains,
is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots
Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and
wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with
Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient,
multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted,
cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of
Aug. 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in
all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin
Islands, along with its omni-channel business, Walgreens.com.
Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other
provider retail clinic services.
About Greater Than AIDS
Greater
Than AIDS is a leading national public information response from KFF
focused on communities most affected. Through targeted media messages
and community outreach, Greater Than AIDS and its partners works to
increase knowledge, reduce stigma and promote actions to stem the spread
of the disease.
About Kaiser Family Foundation
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, KFF
(the Kaiser Family Foundation) is a nonprofit organization based in
San Francisco, California.
