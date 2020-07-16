Walgreens : to Require Face Covers at All Stores Chainwide

Company taking further steps to help ensure health and safety of customers and team members, supporting latest recommendations from CDC

As growing numbers of health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are now urging everyone across the U.S. to wear face covers in public to help protect communities and stem the spread of COVID-19, Walgreens is expanding requirements for customers to wear face covers while in stores across all Walgreens locations chainwide.

Face covers have already been mandatory at thousands of Walgreens in states and jurisdictions where they are required. Now, furthering the company’s commitment to health and wellbeing in communities across America, Walgreens is asking customers at all stores nationwide to wear face covers when entering the store.

There will be new and additional signage on exterior doors with this information, stores will also be increasing the frequency of reminders to customers via the stores’ intercom system. The change will take effect Monday, July 20.

“We know that face covers can play a vital role in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer. “As cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can to support recommendations of health officials, both locally and nationally.”

About Walgreens

