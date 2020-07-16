Log in
Walgreens : to Require Face Covers at All Stores Chainwide

07/16/2020 | 02:09pm EDT

Company taking further steps to help ensure health and safety of customers and team members, supporting latest recommendations from CDC

As growing numbers of health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are now urging everyone across the U.S. to wear face covers in public to help protect communities and stem the spread of COVID-19, Walgreens is expanding requirements for customers to wear face covers while in stores across all Walgreens locations chainwide.

Face covers have already been mandatory at thousands of Walgreens in states and jurisdictions where they are required. Now, furthering the company’s commitment to health and wellbeing in communities across America, Walgreens is asking customers at all stores nationwide to wear face covers when entering the store.

There will be new and additional signage on exterior doors with this information, stores will also be increasing the frequency of reminders to customers via the stores’ intercom system. The change will take effect Monday, July 20.

“We know that face covers can play a vital role in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Kevin Ban, Walgreens chief medical officer. “As cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can to support recommendations of health officials, both locally and nationally.”

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

*© 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.


© Business Wire 2020
