Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
News 
Walker & Dunlop : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Details

0
10/18/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 results before the market opens on November 6, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results on November 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Analysts and investors interested in participating are invited to call (866) 342-8591 from within the United States or (203) 518-9713 from outside the United States and are asked to reference the Conference ID: WDQ319. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

An audio replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. Walker & Dunlop's 800+ professionals in 32 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-announces-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-details-300941275.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
