WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
Walker & Dunlop : Appoints Sheri Thompson as Executive Vice President

07/20/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has promoted Sheri Thompson to Executive Vice President. Based out of the company's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Ms. Thompson oversees all aspects of Walker & Dunlop's multifamily lending through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Walker & Dunlop President Howard Smith stated, "Since returning to Walker & Dunlop early last year, Sheri has made an enormous impact in both the FHA Finance group and more broadly across the organization, with active involvement on the company's Strategy and Administrative Committees. Sheri's work has helped us rethink our general approach to Diversity and Inclusion and specific approach to our Women's Initiative." Mr. Smith continued, "Walker & Dunlop was ranked the #3 HUD lender based on MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) volume for the past two consecutive years. Under Sheri's leadership, we are confident that we will continue growing our HUD platform."

Paula Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, added, "Sheri has re-invigorated our 'Women in Production' group and helped advance our efforts to be a great place to work for all. She returned to Walker & Dunlop intent on making a difference, and it is remarkable to reflect on all that she has accomplished in the past 18 months."

Ms. Thompson initially joined Green Park Financial, which was merged with Walker & Dunlop in 2010, as an underwriter in 1994. She then joined Red Capital Group as Chief Underwriter and Head of At-Risk Credit. Prior to her return to Walker & Dunlop in January 2019, Ms. Thompson served as the Chief Operating Officer of PGIM Real Estate Finance's Agency Lending Group.

To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's HUD financing capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 850+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-appoints-sheri-thompson-as-executive-vice-president-301096465.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
