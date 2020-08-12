Walker & Dunlop : Expands Property Sales Team with New Hires in Nashville

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its multifamily property sales team in Nashville, Tennessee with the addition of Managing Director Robbie O'Bryan, Director Brad Boston, Associate Director Laura Youngberg, and Senior Analyst Cecilia O'Neal. The team will join and collaborate with the greater Nashville multifamily investment sales team, which includes Managing Director Telly Fathaly.

O'Bryan, Boston, Youngberg, and O'Neal will be responsible for the origination and execution of asset and land investment sales as well as equity capital raises for multifamily assets, throughout Nashville as well as surrounding regional markets. Mr. O'Bryan has been active in his career throughout the Southeast and will be instrumental in the company's continued regional growth.

Kris Mikkelsen, Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Robbie, Brad, and Laura to Walker & Dunlop. The addition of this team to our property sales platform deepens our capabilities in the Southeast and strengthens our capabilities in multiple product segments and service lines in Tennessee and the surrounding region. We continue to attract top property sales talent to partner with our best-in-class debt financing capabilities across the country and are very pleased with our hiring momentum."

Mr. O'Bryan commented, "Walker & Dunlop's breadth of offerings and unique, 'small-company' culture is a perfect fit for this team and will prove to be immediately accretive to our clients. We are excited to be a part of the ongoing growth of the platform in Nashville and to contribute to the company's already strong foothold in Agency financing and multifamily property sales throughout the Southeast."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, O'Bryan, Boston, Youngberg, and O'Neal were part of the Cushman & Wakefield Multifamily Advisory Group, where they were responsible for multifamily property marketing and sales throughout the Southeast region. Together, the team has been directly involved in the sale of over 150 multifamily assets totaling almost 30,000 units with an aggregate sales volume in excess of $1.5 billion.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. The company has more than doubled the size of its property sales team since the end of 2018. Walker & Dunlop is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to grow its annual volume to $8 to $10 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about our property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.