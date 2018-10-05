Log in
WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. (WD)
Walker & Dunlop : Expands Southern California Presence with Capital Markets Hire

10/05/2018

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it hired Trevor Blood as Vice President in its Capital Markets group, which brokers commercial real estate loans through its vast network of capital providers. Mr. Blood is based out of the company's Torrance, California office and will play an integral role in the continued expansion of Walker & Dunlop's geographic footprint across the United States.

Walker & Dunlop Logo

Cliff Carnes, Chief Production Officer of the company's Capital Markets Group, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Trevor to the team. We are confident that he will be a great asset to the company and the continued growth of our Capital Markets team. Trevor has a strong track record and experience spanning from investment sales to mortgage banking, and we anticipate that he will make a meaningful impact on our platform very quickly."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Blood served as a vice president at Pacific Southwest Realty Service (PSRS) where he focused primarily on correspondent loan originations with life companies and brokered loans to various capital providers. Within his first nine months of employment at PSRS, Mr. Blood sourced capital for over $200 million worth of commercial real estate transactions. Previously, Mr. Blood worked on the highest-volume sales and leasing brokerage team in San Diego, with Cassidy Turley.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and has been ranked within the top 50 firms on Fortune Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies List for two consecutive years. The rapid growth of the company's Capital Markets group has contributed to this ranking; in 2017, the team closed a record $7.3 billion in total brokered volume with over 235 different capital providers, up 75 percent from 2016. The company's growth in the capital markets space is largely due to the its successful hiring and integration of talented bankers and brokers throughout the United States. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's diverse financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate services and finance companies in the United States providing financing and investment sales to owners of multifamily and commercial properties. Walker & Dunlop, which is included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, has over 650 professionals in 29 offices across the nation with an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-expands-southern-california-presence-with-capital-markets-hire-300725059.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
