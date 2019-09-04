Walker & Dunlop : Hires Vice President in Boston, Establishes First Dedicated Capital Markets Presence in New England

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its debt brokerage team to Boston, Massachusetts with the addition of Vice President Patrick Keefe. Mr. Keefe will be responsible for sourcing and structuring permanent, bridge, and construction loans for all commercial real estate property types throughout the United States. Mr. Keefe's hiring represents Walker & Dunlop's first dedicated capital markets hire in the robust New England market.

"Walker & Dunlop has built a commanding presence in Agency financing and multifamily property sales throughout New England," commented Mr. Keefe. "I am excited to bring my capital markets expertise to the team and further contribute to the company's strategic growth."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Keefe served as Director at HFF, where he focused on originating commercial real estate loans as well as structuring equity. He previously held several senior positions at national and regional banks and has been directly involved in over $2 billion of transactions throughout his career.

Bill Wein, Chief Production Officer at Walker & Dunlop, commented, "Patrick has an excellent reputation in the industry for sourcing, structuring, and closing real estate development and acquisition transactions, making him a perfect fit for establishing our debt brokerage team in New England. His experience on the lending side of the business provides a vivid perspective on the capital markets environment and will deliver immediate value to our client base."

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the commercial real estate finance space and has been included in Fortune Magazine's Fastest-Growing Companies List for two consecutive years. The Fortune rankings are based on three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and total shareholder return. The rapid growth of the company's brokered loan originations over the past several years contributes to this ranking; the company completed $8.6 billion in brokered loans with over 235 different capital providers in 2018. To learn more about our broad range of financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

