Walker & Dunlop : Ranks #3 for HUD Multifamily Lending

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it ranked as the third largest multifamily lender for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 2018. The ranking is based on the total volume of Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) initial endorsements provided by HUD during their fiscal year. During this time, Walker & Dunlop received over $1.3 billion in MAP initial endorsements.

Being ranked as HUD's third-largest multifamily lender completes a long-term strategic objective of Walker & Dunlop's to be a top-three multifamily loan originator with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. Walker & Dunlop was #1 with Fannie Mae and #3 with Freddie Mac in 2017.



"It is a fantastic accomplishment to be ranked #3 with HUD after setting the ambitious goal to be a top-three lender with Fannie, Freddie, and HUD many years ago," commented Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO. "The fact that we have achieved such scale with the dominant providers of capital to the U.S. multifamily industry is reflective of the incredible team of bankers and brokers we have assembled at Walker & Dunlop, and the confidence multifamily owners across the country have in our professionals, execution, and customer service."

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

