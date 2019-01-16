Walker & Dunlop : ­Walker & Dunlop Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call Details

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results before the market opens on February 6, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly and full-year results on February 6, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Analysts and investors interested in participating are invited to call (877) 876-9174 from within the United States or (785) 424-1672 from outside the United States and are asked to reference the Conference ID: WDQ418. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

