Walker & Dunlop : Welcomes Leading Healthcare Finance Professional

BETHESDA, Md., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Joshua Rosen as Managing Director in its FHA Finance group. Based out of the company's Chicago, Illinois office, Mr. Rosen is responsible for originating loans through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as well as various interim lending programs, with a focus on healthcare and senior housing finance.

Senior Vice President and FHA Finance Group Head Sheri Thompson commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the Walker & Dunlop team. Josh has two decades of experience in the healthcare and senior housing industry and has developed a reputation as one of the very best in this space. As we expand our focus on these unique financing types through HUD and our bridge lending program, Josh's expertise will be a true asset to both our team and our clients."

Mr. Rosen has been involved in the origination of over $2 billion of HUD transactions during his career. Before joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Rosen was Senior Vice President and Team Leader at Capital One Multifamily Finance. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Branch Manager for Oppenheimer Multifamily Housing and Healthcare Finance.

About Walker & Dunlop

