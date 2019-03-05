Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walker & Dunlop, Inc.    WD

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

(WD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Walker & Dunlop : Welcomes Leading Healthcare Finance Professional

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:51pm EST

BETHESDA, Md., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Joshua Rosen as Managing Director in its FHA Finance group. Based out of the company's Chicago, Illinois office, Mr. Rosen is responsible for originating loans through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as well as various interim lending programs, with a focus on healthcare and senior housing finance.  

Senior Vice President and FHA Finance Group Head Sheri Thompson commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the Walker & Dunlop team. Josh has two decades of experience in the healthcare and senior housing industry and has developed a reputation as one of the very best in this space. As we expand our focus on these unique financing types through HUD and our bridge lending program, Josh's expertise will be a true asset to both our team and our clients."

Mr. Rosen has been involved in the origination of over $2 billion of HUD transactions during his career. Before joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Rosen was Senior Vice President and Team Leader at Capital One Multifamily Finance. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Branch Manager for Oppenheimer Multifamily Housing and Healthcare Finance.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 700+ professionals in 29 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-welcomes-leading-healthcare-finance-professional-300807133.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.
04:51pWALKER & DUNLOP : Welcomes Leading Healthcare Finance Professional
PR
03/01WALKER & DUNLOP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/28WALKER & DUNLOP : Construction Financing for Walnut Creek Apartments Arranged by..
PR
02/25WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22WALKER & DUNLOP : Arranges Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Lee..
PR
02/15WALKER & DUNLOP : Newly-Constructed Tucson Hotel Receives $40 Million in Financi..
PR
02/11WALKER & DUNLOP : Charlotte-Based Healthcare Team Completes $43 Million in Finan..
PR
02/06WALKER & DUNLOP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/06WALKER & DUNLOP : Reports Q4 Total Revenues of $215 Million on Record Total Tran..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.